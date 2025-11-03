Suspect in Alabama Shooting with 2 Dead, 12 Wounded, Released on Bond

One of the shooting suspects in an October 4, 2025, incident that left two people dead and 12 others injured in Montgomery, AL was released on a $60,000 bond just days after being arrested.

WSFA reported that 19-year-old Javorick Whiting was arrested October 17, 2025, in connection with the shooting and “charged with one count of attempted murder.” He was released on bond on October 20.

ABC 33/40 pointed out that “43-year-old Shalanda Williams and 17-year-old Jeremiah Morris” were killed in the October 4 shooting.

Others charged in the shooting incident “include Dantavious McGhee, 19, Kemontae Hood, 21, and an unidentified juvenile, who all face multiple charges, including capital murder.”

FOX News noted that the Montgomery County district attorney’s office described the bond as “woefully inadequate to protect the public from this dangerous and violent criminal.”

