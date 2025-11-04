Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety is urging Ruger to stop producing its RXM pistol following GLOCK, Inc.’s announcement that it is discontinuing over 30 pistol models.

On October 21, 2025, Breitbart News reported that GLOCK posted an announcement to their company website about discontinuing more than 30 handgun models.

GLOCK’s announcement came after California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed legislation into law banning new sales of GLOCK and GLOCK clones in his state.

The bill Newsom signed, AB 1127, takes effect July 1, 2026.

California Democrats pushed the GLOCK ban in response to the use of “Glock Switches,” which are already illegal. “Glock switches” are federally prohibited plastic pieces that can be affixed to the rear of a GLOCK to restrict the movement of the trigger bar and allow the pistol to shoot full auto.

In AB 1127, Democrats described the GLOCK handguns as “machinegun-convertible pistol[s].” They then noted, “This bill would expand the above definition of ‘machinegun’ to include any machinegun-convertible pistol equipped with a pistol converter and, thus, prohibit the manufacture, sale, possession, or transportation of a machinegun-convertible pistol equipped with a pistol converter.”

Fresh off GLOCK having discontinued more than 30 models of handguns, Everytown is now pressing Ruger to end production of the RXM pistol.

In a letter dated November 3, 2025, Everyt0wn wrote, in part:

In recent days, reports have indicated that Glock will soon be pulling its easily modifiable pistols from the market.(1) A second company, Shadow Systems, is reportedly doing the same.(2) This will leave Ruger as the largest U.S. manufacturer of a pistol that appears to be easily convertible into an illegal machine gun, and risks Ruger’s RXM becoming the new crime gun of choice across the country. While we are not aware of any public reports to date of modified Ruger RXMs recovered in connection with a crime, it is almost certainly only a matter of time, given the rising popularity of these conversion devices and weapons that support their use.

Everytown admitted GLOCK does not make the switches which are illegally used to alter their guns, but did not point out that many of the GLOCK switches flooding into America originated in China.

On February 26, 2024, Breitbart News reported Peter Schweizer, in Blood Money: Why the Powerful Turn a Blind Eye While China Kills Americans, revealed that Chinese companies, which are heavily regulated by the Chinese government, are flooding the United States with auto sear switches, small metal devices also known as “Glock switches,” that can convert handguns into machine guns. They are illegal for most gun owners in the United States, but are being shipped in boxes by the “thousands” from China.

Despite the illegality of the switches and the fact that thousands of the cheap attachments have flooded in from overseas, not from GLOCK or Ruger factories, Everytown is warning Ruger could face lawsuits if they continue making the RXM.

According to Everytown, “Ruger’s continued sale and distribution of the RXM pistol exposes it to significant litigation risk.”

