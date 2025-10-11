Gov. Gavin Newsom Signs ‘Glock Ban’ Legislation into Law, Designating Most Popular Pistol a ‘Machinegun’

On Friday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed Assembly Bill 1127, aka, “Glock Ban” legislation, into law.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation noted that the “Glock Ban” will take effect July 1, 2026, “[banning] the sale of new Glock-brand pistols and Glock-style clones.”

The “Glock Ban” is Democrat-sponsored legislation, fashioned as a response to the use of “Glock Switches,” which are already illegal. “Glock switches” are federally prohibited plastic pieces that can be affixed to the rear of a Glock slide to make the pistol shoot full auto.

“Glock switches” are wildly popular with gangs and street criminals, therefore California Democrats are banning new sales of one the most popular handguns ever made, the Glock pistol.

On May 12, 2025, Breitbart News reported the language of the “Glock Ban” legislation, noting that Democrats secured the ban on Glocks by labeling them “machinegun-convertible pistol[s].”

Here is the bill text:

A “machinegun-convertible pistol” as any semiautomatic pistol with a cruciform trigger bar that can be readily converted by hand or with common household tools into a machinegun by the installation or attachment of a pistol converter, as specified, and “pistol converter” as any device or instrument that, when installed in or attached to the rear of the slide of a semiautomatic pistol, replaces the backplate and interferes with the trigger mechanism and thereby enables the pistol to shoot automatically more than one shot by a single function of the trigger.

More language from the bill: “This bill would expand the above definition of ‘machinegun’ to include any machinegun-convertible pistol equipped with a pistol converter and, thus, prohibit the manufacture, sale, possession, or transportation of a machinegun-convertible pistol equipped with a pistol converter.”

In other words, a new Glock pistol is now a “machinegun” in light of the legislation Newsom signed.

