An illegal immigrant with a felony gun violation was arrested Monday in Chicago in connection with a shooting toward Border Patrol agents on Saturday.

FOX News reported that the illegal immigrant, unidentified except to say he is a Mexican citizen, was in possession of a firearm at the time of his arrest.

ABC 7 noted that the suspect has previous convictions “for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon/vehicle, felony possession of a weapon and illegal entry.”

He allegedly shot at Border Patrol agents in Chicago’s Little Village Saturday, as the agents were carrying out “Operation Midway Blitz.”

The illegal immigrant is believed to have been driving a Jeep Saturday when he allegedly fired toward the agents.

