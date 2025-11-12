Rep. Andrew Clyde Leads Coalition Urging Trump DOJ to Align Against NFA Registration

In a November 10, 2025, letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi, Rep. Andrew Clyde (R) urged Trump’s DOJ to align with Congressional intent to remove National Firearms Act (NFA) registration requirements.

In the letter, Clyde praised the fact that Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill reduces the $200 NFA tax to zero, but made clear this does not go far enough. He also stressed that Congressional intent was to remove the taxation and registration, which he says are “inseparably linked.”

Clyde stressed that the elimination of the tax undercuts the continued mandate for registration.

He posted to X: “Thanks to the OBBB, the $200 NFA tax is now $0. But registration requirements remain. Yet it was Congress’s clear intent to repeal NFA registration by eliminating NFA taxes. That’s why I’m urging the DOJ to adopt our position in all litigation concerning this critical matter.”

Clyde is joined by 30 Republican House members in this effort.

