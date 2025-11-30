Chicago: Firefighters Held at Gunpoint Thanksgiving Morning

Firefighters at Engine 91 were held at gunpoint by alleged armed robbers Thanksgiving morning around 7:30 a.m.

CBS News reported the incident began when firemen at the station looked out a window and saw three individuals allegedly attempting to steal a fireman’s vehicle.

Three members of the fire department ran outside to stop the theft and were met with guns.

Alderman Jim Gardiner noted:

Prior to the start of their 24-hour shift on Thanksgiving Day, Firefighters at Engine 91/Squad 2/Battalion 7 were held at gunpoint by masked individuals attempting to steal a vehicle belonging to a member parked in front of the firehouse. Although elected officials may describe this incident as “isolated”, the unfortunate reality is that it is not. Brazen criminals, often repeat offenders, are emboldened by lenient judges, elected leaders, and policies that impact residents regardless of location or profession. ABC 7 pointed out that Gardiner also asked, “If first responders are vulnerable to guns being drawn while working, what is to prevent these individuals from targeting civilians?” The suspects eventually fled in an unknown vehicle and no one was injured during the incident.