Report: Illegal Immigrant from El Salvador Opens Fire on Omaha Officers

Twenty-eight-year-old Juan Melgar-Ayala, an illegal immigrant from El Salvador, reportedly opened fire on Omaha, Nebraska, police officers in a gas station on Wednesday.

WOWT reported that Melgar-Ayala was involved in a shooting earlier in the day, and Omaha police were able to track him to the gas station.

Upon entering the gas station, Melgar-Ayala — who was wearing a mask — entered the restroom, leading police to believe they might face a barricade situation.

However, once officers were positioned inside the business, Melgar-Ayala exited the restroom and allegedly began shooting at officers. At least three officers were injured in the shooting, and Melgar-Ayala was killed by the return fire.

The Associated Press (AP) noted that wounded officers suffered “non-life-threatening but serious injuries.”

WOWT pointed out that Melgar-Ayala was “a convicted felon from El Salvador who was not legally in the U.S.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.