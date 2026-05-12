Jordan Predicts GOP Keeps Majority After Redistricting

After last week’s Louisiana v. Callais ruling from the Supreme Court, some Republican-led states have moved to redistrict their congressional maps to create a more favorable outcome for the GOP on November 3.

During an appearance on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said that, combined with a failed redistricting effort in Virginia, it will be enough for Republicans to maintain control of the House of Representatives in this year’s midterm elections.

“Any thoughts on redistricting?” host Maria Bartiromo asked. “Is that going to be a help or a hurt going into the midterms?”

Jordan replied, “It’s going to be a huge help in light of what’s happened in the last 10 days. I mean, what happened with Virginia, what happened with the Supreme Court and decisions. Now that will impact many southern states. It’s going to be a huge help for Republicans. I think we’re going to — I mean, I thought we could win the majority anyway, but I think we’re going to win the majority now — or keep the majority, I should say, in this year’s midterm election.”

“Wow,” Bartiromo added. “All right. We’ll be watching that. This is going to be a big year. Congressman, it’s great to see you this morning. Thank you, sir.”

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