Chicago Officer Shot While Responding to Disturbance Call

A Chicago police officer was shot and briefly hospitalized after responding to a disturbance call Sunday morning around 1 a.m.

ABC 7 reported that the officer was shot in his protective vest and was able to leave the hospital and “was at home resting Sunday night.”

WGN-TV noted that upon responding to the disturbance call, officers found a group of men in an altercation. Police particularly focused on separating two men in the group, an 18 and a 35-year-old, and as they did, the 35-year-old’s gun discharged, hitting the officer and the 18-year-old.

Other officers returned fire, striking both the 18 and the 35-year-old, both of whom were hospitalized in fair condition.

The officers involved in the shooting “will be placed on routine administrative duty for a minimum period of 30 days.”

On October 7, 2025, Breitbart News pointed out there had been over 32,000 shooting victims in Chicago during the past decade alone.

