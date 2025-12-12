FBI stats show 1,432 people were killed in “active shooter incidents” from 2000-2024, and the National Safety Council reported 47,026 people were killed in falls in 2023 alone.

According to the FBI, there were “556 incidents” in the timeframe of 2000-2024, resulting in 1,432 killed and 2,489 wounded.

The year with the highest number of casualties during the studied timeframe was 2017, with 734 deaths. The second highest year was 2016, with 214 deaths.

But figures from the National Safety Council show a whopping 47,026 people died from falls in 2023. Moreover, the National Safety Council noted “more than 8.8 million people treated in emergency rooms for fall-related injuries in 2023.”

Additionally in 2023, the National Safety Council pointed out “there were 100,304 deaths from preventable poisoning.”

In summary: 1,432 deaths in mass shootings, or “active shooter incidents,” during the timeframe 2000-2024 versus 47,026 deaths from falls in 2023 alone. Over 100,000 deaths occurred in 2023 due to poisoning.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.