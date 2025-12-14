New South Wales Premier Chris Minns pushed for more stringent gun control after two terrorists killed 15 innocents on Sydney’s Bondi Beach Sunday evening.

FOX News published a video of Minns responding to a reporter who asked if gun control could be made more stringent.

Minns said, “The short answer is ‘yes.'”

He continued, “It does require legislation, and it means introducing a bill to parliament to — I mean, to be really blunt — make it more difficult to get these horrifying weapons that have no practical use in our community.”

Minns added, “If you’re not a farmer, if you’re not involved in agriculture, why do you need these massive weapons that put the public in danger and make life dangerous and difficult for New South Wales police.”

He did not say if the two terrorists — one of whom legally owned the guns possessed during the attack — were farmers or otherwise involved in agriculture. Nor did he say how often farmers or others actually employed in agriculture misuse the firearms in view.

Minns also did not explain how making guns even harder for law-abiding citizens to acquire for self-defense will enable law-abiding citizens to better defend themselves.

