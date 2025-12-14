Police: Deceased Bondi Beach Terrorist Was Legal Gun Owner

The terrorist who was killed Sunday evening after opening fire on Jewish community members celebrating a Chanukah by the Sea event at Sydney, Australia’s Bondi Beach was a legal gun owner, according to New South Wales police commissioner Mal Lanyon.

During a live FOX News broadcast, Lanyon indicated one of the terrorists was 24 years old and the second, who is now deceased, was 50. The two were father and son.

Lanyon indicated the 50-year-old “is a licensed firearms holder…[who] has six firearms licensed to him.”

He added, “We have six firearms from the scene yesterday…[and] those six firearms are the six that were licensed to that man.” He also noted the six firearms were those used in the Bondi Beach attack.

Sixteen innocents were killed in the attack and Breitbart News noted that Australia’s stringent gun controls failed to prevent the bloodshed.

