USC women’s basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb responded to the Brown University shooting by blasting the U.S. as the only country in which such things happen, and she did this hours before Australia’s Bondi Beach attack.

The New York Times sports publication, The Athletic, noted that USC was defeated by No. 1-ranked UConn 79-51, and Gottlieb opened her post-game comments by talking about the Brown University attack.

Gottlieb, who played at Brown University for two seasons in the 1990s, said, “It doesn’t need to be this way.”

She continued, “Sending thoughts and prayers to my teammates who have kids there. To the parents who have to worry about their children. We’re the only country that lives this way. The college football cycle has been in the news a million times, and are we going to report about this? Like, it’s the guns. We’re the only country that lives this way.”

Shortly after Gottlieb made her claims, two terrorists in stringently gun-controlled Australia opened fire on Sydney’s Bondi Beach, killing at least 15 innocents, according to CNN.

Australia has some of the strictest gun controls in the world, yet a 50-year-old legal gun owner and his 24-year-old son were reportedly able to carry out a vicious attack that resulted in numerous deaths in Australia’s Jewish community.

