Alleged Burglar Dead After Shootout with New Mexico Resident

An alleged burglar is dead following a shootout with a resident in Clovis, New Mexico, shortly after midnight Thursday.

KRQE pointed out that the incident occurred in an apartment complex “on the 2500th block of East 7th St.”

The Clovis Police Department noted that the resident called them at 12:31 a.m. to tell them he had exchanged gunfire with the alleged burglar and that he and his girlfriend were hiding in a closet.

Police arrived to find the resident and the alleged burglar both suffering from the gunshot wounds, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

The alleged burglar–identified as 20-year-old Keilyn Parker–was inside the home and was transported to a hospital, where he died.

