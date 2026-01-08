The ICE agent who shot and killed a woman who allegedly drove a vehicle into him Wednesday is part of “a specially trained tactical unit,” according to CBS News.

CBS News cited a senior DHS official as a source, noting that the agent “is a member of the ICE ERO Special Response Team (SRT) — a specially trained tactical unit within ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations.”

They noted:

SRT provides high-risk operational support for immigration enforcement actions, including executing arrest and search warrants, responding to barricaded subjects, transporting dangerous detainees, and assisting with riot control or disturbances at detention facilities. SRT members receive advanced training in tactical operations, firearms, defensive tactics, and crowd control, and they are deployed when situations exceed the capabilities of standard ERO officers.

This is a far cry from the “untrained thugs” connotation used by Rep. Daniel Goldman (D) when he criticized ICE’s actions on X Wednesday.

