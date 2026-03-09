Burgum: Trump’s Iran Policy Will Bring ‘World Peace and Economic Stability’

On Monday, on Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said President Donald Trump’s policy toward Iran woukd bring “lower prices and world peace and economic stability for decades to come.”

Host Martha MacCallum said, “I want to ask you about that strategic petroleum reserve holding which were depleted by President Biden. This is obviously our emergency Bank of Petroleum, and President Trump has added to it over time. Do you think he will add to it again, that the reserves, as some are saying, he should at this point?

Burgum said, “Back in 2020, President Trump wanted to get the thing filled up to the max and Schumer and the Democrats voted against it, and you know, the president is a buy low, sell high guy. He was going to fill it up at 20 bucks a barrel, which would have been a gift to the Americans instead. Biden drained it about and half 400 million barrels ahead of the midterms, in 2022 to try to get the price down at the pump. I mean, Biden turned it into his own political personal petroleum reserve for for political purposes. But right now, I know that, internationally, there’s lots of reserves. There is a lot of supply of oil around the world, a lot of it floating, here in the U.S.”

He added, “I mean, President Trump’s energy dominance policy for Americans. Americans should know that we are completely well supplied in America. We are absolutely not dependent on oil coming out of the Strait of Hormuz in the Middle East. We’ve never been more energy independent and energy, energy secure than right now. There’s energy security for Americans. As President Trump says, this price increase will be temporary. And it is a small price to pay for the idea that we’re going to get rid of a terrorist regime that has been holding the world economy hostage for 47 years, with the threat of closing the Strait taking away their ability to do that, taking away their ability to fund 24 terror groups and kill Americans. That’s going to mean lower prices, world peace, and economic stability for decades to come. President Trump is 100% correct on the long-term benefits versus the little short-term volatility.”

