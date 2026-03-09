An illegal alien, classified by the Biden administration as a “non-enforcement priority,” is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in the ultra-wealthy community of Park City, Utah, where the average home price hovers around two million dollars.

Conrrado Ahuexoteco Atrisco, a 24-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, has been arrested in Park City and charged with suspicion of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony, as well as providing a false statement to a peace officer.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Breitbart News has learned, is now seeking custody of the illegal alien.

“These are the kinds of predators sanctuary politicians are protecting by refusing to cooperate with ICE law enforcement,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Lauren Bis said.

“We have requested Utah authorities not release this pedophile and sexual predator from their jail without notifying ICE. These types of monsters have no place in American communities,” Bis said. “Under President Trump, we will continue to fight for the arrest and removal of criminal illegal aliens to protect American families.”

According to police, the 14-year-old girl was at a friend’s house when Ahuexoteco Atrisco arrived at the residence. After entering the room where the girl was lying on a bed, Ahuexoteco Atrisco allegedly began sexually assaulting her.

Ahuexoteco Atrisco is the ex-boyfriend of the girl’s friend whose house she was at at the time of the alleged assault. The girl told police that when the friend came into the room, following the alleged sexual assault, she told her what happened.

The girl said her friend told her that “she probably liked it.” The girl told her mother what had occurred and later also told a counselor at Park City High School, where she attends school.

ICE officials told Breitbart News that Ahuexoteco Atrisco illegally entered the United States with his mother near the Sonoran Desert, which stretches across northwestern Mexico, Arizona, and southern California.

At the time of the illegal crossing, Ahuexoteco Atrisco and his mother were arrested by Border Patrol and deported to their native Mexico.

On an unknown, later date, Ahuexoteco Atrisco illegally crossed the southern border again, and the Biden administration marked his case as a non-enforcement priority, ensuring ICE agents would not be able to locate, detain, and deport him.

Prosecutors in the case are asking Summit County officials to keep Ahuexoteco Atrisco locked up in jail, as they consider him a flight risk. ICE agents have lodged a detainer against Ahuexoteco Atrisco.

