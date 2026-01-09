ICE Protester: We Have to ‘Show Up with Guns and End This’

An unidentified protester outside the Whipple Building Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Minneapolis, Minnesota, was interviewed about Wednesday’s ICE-involved shooting and said, “We have to show up with guns and end this.”

The unidentified protester accused ICE of shooting people “with no cause” and said, “We have to show up with guns.”

He continued, “We have to, there’s no way around it. I don’t care if I don’t have a Minnesota carry permit. I’m unarmed right now but this is the last time I show up to face these guys without a weapon.”

The unidentified protester said, “The time for peace is over. They fired the first shot; it’s time to end this sh*t by any means necessary.”

The reporter observed, “You’re talking about potentially going to a dark place in this country.”

The unidentified protester screamed, “We’re there, we’re there. This is the dark place, this is the dark time. We have people being sent to Salvadorian concentration camps, we have other countries being raided for their oil…there’s no voting our way out of this. We can’t wait till November, there’s no waiting till the ballot box, we need to get to the bullet box.”

Breitbart News’s John Nolte wrote about footage released Friday, taken by the ICE agent forced to shoot a Minneapolis left-wing activist in self-defense, which shows Renee Good allegedly aimed her two-ton SUV at this ICE agent and hit the gas.

On Thursday, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem made clear that anyone who “lays a finger on one of our officers” will be caught and prosecuted.

She said, “We are warning anyone, if you think you can harm an individual — a citizen of the United States or a law enforcement officer — we will find you and bring you justice.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.