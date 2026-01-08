Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem held a press conference Thursday morning and warned that anyone who “lays a finger on one of our officers” will be caught and prosecuted.

The press conference was held to announce success in pursuing criminal elements in New York, but the comments broadened to include and foreshadow the work of DHS agents across the country.

Forbes posted Noem’s presser, in which she touted the work of DHS officers and agents around the country and said, “If you are a criminal illegal alien we are coming to get you, we will arrest you, we will bring justice and we will also bring safety to the American people.”

She noted, “We are warning anyone, if you think you can harm an individual–a citizen of the United States or a law enforcement officer–we will find you and bring you justice.”

“If you lay a finger on one of our officers we will catch you, we will prosecute you, and you will feel the full extent of the law,” she added.

Noem’s comments came one day after leftists across the country whipped up opposition to law enforcement personnel after an ICE agent shot and killed a woman who allegedly drove her car into him in Minneapolis.

