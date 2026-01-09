The ‘wife’ of the woman shot and killed in Minneapolis by ICE took blame for the incident shortly after it happened, saying, “I made her come down here. It’s my fault.”

FOX News reported that Rebecca Brown Good, the ‘wife’ of deceased Renee Good, was caught allegedly admitting her guilt on camera by BIGSLEEZ YUP.

The New York Post noted that Renee and Rebecca “were raising…[a] boy together in the mostly working-class, activist-heavy neighborhood of south Minneapolis, which features tree-lined streets and a large number of homes with windows decked out in LGBTQ+ flags or signs depicting George Floyd.”

They sent their son to a charter school which is “unabashedly dedicated to social justice education.”

Renee was part of an activist group called “ICE Watch,” working to “document and resist” ICE’s work in Minnesota, according to the New York Post.

Breitbart News reported that Renee allegedly drove her vehicle into an ICE agent in Minneapolis Wednesday and the agent responded by shooting at the vehicle, killing Renee.

