On the heels of one ICE protester claiming it is time to “show up with guns and end this,” a self-declared antifa activist says we have the Second Amendment to fight “occupation.”

In a video, posted by I Meme Therefore I am, “Kyle” says, “We are under occupation, and this what the Founding Fathers gave us the Second Amendment for.”

On January 9, 2026, Breitbart News reported on an ICE protester who was interviewed about Wednesday’s ICE-involved shooting and said, “We have to show up with guns and end this.”

The protester accused ICE of shooting people “with no cause” and said, “We have to show up with guns.”

He continued, “We have to, there’s no way around it. I don’t care if I don’t have a Minnesota carry permit. I’m unarmed right now but this is the last time I show up to face these guys without a weapon.”

The unidentified protester said, “The time for peace is over. They fired the first shot; it’s time to end this sh*t by any means necessary.”

