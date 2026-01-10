NBA coach Steve Kerr spoke to reporters Friday, telling them, “It’s shameful…we can have law enforcement officers who commit murder” and a government that will “come out and lie about what happened.”

The Minnesota Timberwolves held a moment of silence Thursday for the woman who was shot and killed after allegedly driving her vehicle into an ICE agent.

On Friday, Golden State coach Kerr blasted ICE while speaking to reporters. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Kerr made his comments before Golden State’s game against the Sacramento Kings.

He said, “It’s shameful that in our country, we can have law enforcement officers who commit murder and seemingly get away with it.”

Kerr added: “It’s shameful that the government can come out and lie about what happened when there’s video and witnesses who have all come out and disputed what the government is saying. Very demoralizing. Devastating to lose anyone’s life, especially in that manner. So, it’s terrible. Terribly sad for her family and for her and for that city.”

Breitbart News’s John Nolte wrote about footage released Friday, taken by the ICE agent forced to shoot the Minneapolis left-wing activist in self-defense, which shows Renee Good allegedly aimed her two-ton SUV at the ICE agent and hit the gas.

The New York Times noted that Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers spoke against ICE a few hours after Kerr did, calling the Minneapolis shooting “straight-up murder.”

