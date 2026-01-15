New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) pushed a mandate Wednesday that would require new 3D printers to be sold with software that blocks them from being used for “creating a gun.”

Her office released a statement, which said, in part:

As part of her 2026 State of the State agenda, Governor Kathy Hochul today unveiled proposals to strengthen New York’s nation leading gun laws by cracking down on 3D-printed and illegal firearms. The new legislation would establish criminal penalties for the manufacture of 3D-printed firearms and order minimum safety standards to be established for 3D printer manufacturers to block the production of firearms and firearm components.

Her push would also “require gun manufacturers to design their pistols so they cannot be quickly and easily modified into illegal machine guns, and require police departments and sheriffs’ offices to report recoveries of all 3D printed guns to the state.”

Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranks New York the No. 4 state for gun control stringency in the U.S.

New York gun controls include an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a concealed carry permit requirement, a red flag law, gun storage laws, universal background checks for handgun sales, a bump stock ban, “ghost gun” regulations, a micro-stamping requirement for new handguns, and more.

Despite these gun controls, on December 4, 2024, UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed by a masked gunman outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan

On July 28, 2025, four innocents were killed and at least one other person injured when an attacker with an AR-style rifle walked into a Manhattan office building and opened fire.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.