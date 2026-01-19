St. Paul: Man With Rifle Stands Guard ‘After ICE Sightings’

Video posted Sunday shows a man with an AR-platform rifle standing guard in a St. Paul neighborhood “after ICE sightings,” according to FreedomNews.

The video, which is making the rounds on social media, shows the man standing in a snow-covered yard with the rifle slung across this chest.

He is asked if this is his neighborhood and he says, “Yes, this is my block, this is my area. I don’t go into other people’s neighborhoods and try to intimidate them. I protect my people.”

The man did not want to give his name.

Pushback against ICE operations has been widespread in Minnesota and became particularly so after January 7, 2026, the day that an ICE agent shot and fatally wounded a woman who allegedly drove her vehicle into him.

Homeland Security responded to the January 7 shooting with a post to X, saying, “Today, ICE officers in Minneapolis were conducting targeted operations when rioters began blocking ICE officers and one of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them—an act of domestic terrorism.”

They added, “An ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots. He used his training and saved his own life and that of his fellow officers. The alleged perpetrator was hit and is deceased.”

