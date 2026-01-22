A study conducted by the Council on Criminal Justice (CCJ) shows that murders in the U.S. plummeted during 2025, the first year of President Trump’s second term.

According to the study, “The rate of reported homicides was 21% lower in 2025 than in 2024 in the 35 study cities providing data for that crime.” In raw numbers, this means approximately 922 fewer homicides in 2025 versus 2024.

The CCJ believe that FBI data, which will be released later this year, may show 2025 had “the lowest…[homicide] rate ever recorded in law enforcement or public health data going back to 1900.”

The researchers behind the study also looked at violent crime and found “violent crime overall in 2025 was at or below levels in 2019.”

The CCJ suggests the lower numbers are “likely the result of a complex tangle of broad social and technological changes and direct policy interventions.”

Trump upped the enforcement of laws during his first term. Additionally, there are currently 29 constitutional carry states in the Union. Ironically, as constitutional carry picked up steam and began being adopted in state after state, the left warned of things like blood in the streets and a return to the wild, wild west.

South Carolina became the 29th constitutional carry state on March 6, 2024, and the following year, homicides and violent crime fell precipitously.

