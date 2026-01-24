Minneapolis Emergency Management Director Rachel Sayre said during a press conference adressing the federal agent-involved shooting that the continued presence of ICE makes people “afraid to even go to the doctor.”

Breitbart News reported ICE was carrying out an operation when approached by a man who was armed with a 9mm handgun. Breitbart also noted DHS released a statement saying the armed man who was shot and killed in Minneapolis “wanted to…massacre law enforcement.”

Minneapolis Emergency Management Director Rachel Sayre decried the continued presence of ICE in her city.

FOX 5 quoted Sayre saying, “Many [of] our Minneapolis residents, my neighbors, my friends, my community members, are ceasing participation in public life, afraid to even go to the doctor.”

She also claimed people are “afraid to go outside, so they can’t earn a living…[and] kids are forced out of school.”

