DHS: Agent in Minneapolis Fired ‘Defensive Shots’ in Fear for His Life

A statement released by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and read live on FOX News indicates that the agent who shot a man in Minneapolis Saturday fired “defensive shots.”

The statement says agents were “conducting a targeted operation in Minneapolis against an illegal alien wanted for violent assault.” While conducting the operation, a man approached “U.S. Border Patrol officers with a 9mm semiautomatic handgun.”

Officers tried to disarm the man but he “violently resisted.”

A photo released by DHS and published by CNN shows the 9mm handgun which was found at the scene where federal agents in Minneapolis shot the armed man.

Breitbart News reported that man succumbed to his wounds.

CNN noted that the shooting came “amid very high tensions on the ground in Minneapolis following days of protests after the fatal shooting of Renee Good.”

Breitbart News pointed out that Good was shot and killed on January 7, 2026, after allegedly driving her vehicle into an ICE agent.

