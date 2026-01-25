Rep. Andy Biggs (R) told Breitbart News that Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes’ (D) ICE comments amount to “fantasizing about violent radicals shooting ICE agents.”

Breitbart News reported Mayes was interviewed by 12 News and told them she does not consider ICE “officers” to be “real law enforcement.”

She discussed Arizona’s “Stand Your Ground” law later in the interview, saying, “You have these masked, federal officers with very little identification — sometimes no identification — wearing plain clothes and masks and we have a ‘Stand Your Ground’ law that says if you reasonably believe your life is in danger and you’re in your house or in your car or on your property, that you can defend yourself with lethal force.”

Mayes added, “It’s a fact that we have a ‘Stand Your Ground’ law and, in other states, un-uniformed, masked people who can’t be identified as police officers.”

Rep. Biggs responded to Mayes’ comments by saying, “Kris Mayes is not only guilty of fomenting violence against law enforcement officials, she doesn’t even understand the law she’s talking about. It’s disqualifying for an Attorney General to double down on fantasizing about violent radicals shooting ICE agents, especially at a time when our officials are under attack from the Left every day.”

He also said, “Her statements, which Katie Hobbs has still yet to condemn, are completely out of touch with the millions of Arizonans who support our law enforcement officers as well as the right to peaceful, lawful protest.”

Breitbart News noted that Arizona Senate Majority Leader John Kavanaugh (R) demanded Mayes “step down in disgrace” after her comments about the shooting of ICE officers.

The Arizona Police Association also shot back, blasting Mayes’ comments as giving “legal justification” in the shooting of ICE personnel.

