Ohio AG Candidate Elliot Forhan: ‘I Am Going to Kill Donald Trump’

Ohio Democrat Attorney General candidate Elliot Forhan has a video in which he says, “…I am going to kill Donald Trump.”

A video is making rounds on X in which Forhan says, “I am going to obtain conviction, rendered by a jury of his peers, at a standard of proof beyond reasonable doubt, based on evidence, presented at trial, conducted in accordance with due process, resulting in a sentence, duly executed, of capital punishment.”

Forhan continued, “That is what I mean when I say I am going to kill Donald Trump.”

Donald Trump is the 47th President of the United States.

