Man Gives Woman a Ride on Cold Night and She Shoots Him Dead

William Palmer was found dead just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning after allegedly being shot by a woman he picked up on the side of the road during the cold of night.

KMOV reported that Palmer was found near N 9th and Olive in downtown and pronounced dead. He had given 36-year-old Brittany Rivoire a ride and, at some point, she allegedly shot him.

FOX News noted that Rivoire allegedly stole Palmer’s truck after shooting him. She was apprehended by police and faces charges that include “first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, armed criminal action, and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.”

Palmer’s fiancé, Riyen Jones, indicated she had urged Palmer to quit picking up people.

Jones said, “I used to tell him all the time not to pick up people off the side of the road anymore. He did it a lot. If he saw someone walking, he was picking them up and taking them as far as he could.”

