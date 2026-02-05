Satanist Named ‘Pagan’ Arrested Over Plans to Shoot Up Florida Church

A 14-year-old with satanic affiliations was arrested Saturday in Wimauma, Florida, and charged with terrorist threats and the possession of child pornography.

The teen’s name is Jose Pagan, Jr.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office made clear the terrorist threats consisted of a “written or electronic threat to conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism.” HCSO noted that Pagan “had access to weapons and was planning to conduct a mass shooting at a church near his home in Wimauma.”

FOX 13 News pointed out that HCSO also indicated Pagan “was linked to a nationally recognized neo-Nazi satanic hate group known as the ‘Temple of Love.'”

Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister commented, “Don’t let the age of this suspect diminish the seriousness of these crimes he committed. There’s no such thing as being a helicopter parent. There’s no such thing as over-parenting. Make sure you’re monitoring your child’s online activity — who they’re associating with and who they’re talking to.”

The Florida state attorney’s office must decide whether Pagan will charged as an adult.

