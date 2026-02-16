A mother in her 30s shot and killed her daughter late Saturday while the two were in Las Vegas for a cheer competition with Utah Xtreme Cheer.

KUTV reported that the mother and daughter were discovered deceased in a hotel room Sunday and police ascertained the mother shot the daughter then shot herself.

The New York Post noted that the bodies were found in a room at the Rio Hotel & Casino and there was a suicide note, the details of which have not been released.

The cheer group became concerned after “the pair failed to show up for a cheer competition” and used social media to try to get help finding the girl, Addi Smith, and the mom, Tawnia McGeehan.

Upon learning of the apparent murder-suicide, Utah Xtreme Cheer posted, “With the heaviest hearts, we share the devastating news that our sweet athlete Addi has passed away.”

