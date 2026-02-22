Nine people were shot after at least two people opened fire Saturday following an argument in Richmond, Virginia’s Shockee Bottom neighborhood.

WRIC reported that the shooting occurred around 2:45 a.m., leaving two dead and seven others injured. The deceased were identified as 23-year-old Genesis Tamar Jones and 42-year-old Dominic Antoine.

12 On Your Side spoke to Jones’ brother, who said, “I heard around 10 to 15 shots go off. And I didn’t think anything of it because, that’s Shockoe Bottom. So, but then come to find out later on that it was my little sister that was a victim as well as another person.”

Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said, “This was people hanging out on the street, two groups of individuals started fighting. My message would be leave your guns at home. You can’t make good decisions and you can’t have a normal fight if you’re armed — if everyone is armed — because it ends in tragedy like we saw…[Saturday] morning.”

Police towed away six vehicles in connection with the incident.

