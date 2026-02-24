Two Christian County, Missouri Deputies Killed in Exchanges of Gunfire

Two Christian County, Missouri, deputies were killed — one on Monday and one on Tuesday — in separate exchanges of gunfire with 45-year-old Richard Dean Bird.

40/29 News reported that the first deputy was killed while carrying out a traffic stop of Bird Monday afternoon and the second was killed Tuesday morning while pursuing Bird, after he fled the scene of the first shooting.

The Springfield Daily Citizen noted that “a third Christian County deputy and a Webster County deputy were also shot while trying to apprehend the suspect.”

The deputy killed Monday was identified as 30-year-old Gabriel Ramirez.

Bird was ultimately killed in a shootout with law enforcement personnel. KY3 observed that Christian County Sheriff indicated “”around 100 officers, deputies, and state troopers assisted in the manhunt.”

The second deceased Christian County deputy has yet to be publicly identified.

