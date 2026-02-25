Four Innocents Killed in Washington Mass Stabbing

Four innocents were killed in a mass stabbing at a Pierce County, Washington, home some time between 9:00 and 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

FOX 9 reported that deputies were on their way to the home around 8:47 a.m. to “serve a no-contact order to the suspect” when calls began coming in about a stabbing.

KING 5 noted that “When deputies arrived, the suspect was still stabbing people.” A deputy intervened, fatally shooting the stabbing suspect at 9:33 a.m.

Three of the stabbing victims were pronounced dead at the scene and a fourth died after being transported to a hospital.

KOMO News described the horrific incident as a “a protection order violation near Gig Harbor that escalated into a stabbing in the street.”

Court documents linked to the address of the home where the mass stabbing occurred “show at least one petition for a protection order was filed by a mother against her adult son in April 2025 and granted the following month in May.”

The mother claimed the son had been threatening and harming her and “doing witchcraft/occult behavior and doing rituals in [her] home.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.