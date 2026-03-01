Nine Injured at Shooting in Cincinnati Music Venue

Nine people were injured when shots rang out just before 1 a.m. Sunday in Riverfront Live in Cincinnati, Ohio.

FOX 19 reported that two of the wounded individuals were treated and released and one remains in critical condition.

WCPO noted that police do not know what led up to the shooting and WLWT 5 pointed out there is currently no information on the shooting suspect.

Officers were already working near the venue when the shooting occurred, so they were able to arrive on scene quickly.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval posted a statement to Facebook, which said: “Overnight in the East End, our community was victim to a senseless mass shooting. Thank you to the officers on site, the first responders for their immediate action, and all the hospital staff who worked to save lives this morning. This is unconscionable. Our prayers are with all the victims, and Law Enforcement has our full support to deliver justice.”

