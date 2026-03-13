Marlow: Ken Paxton ‘Leader’ Taking on ‘Masters of the Universe,’ Trump’s Base Loves Him

Thursday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Texas and Ken Paxton.

Marlow said, “He’s one of the leaders on cracking down on the big tech masters of the universe. He’s one of the most vocal critics of the Silicon Valley establishment in all of American politics.”

