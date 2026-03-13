Exclusive — Under Sec’y of War: Trump, Hegseth Breaking Our Bureaucracy, Making Dramatic Improvements

Thursday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Under Secretary of War Emil Michael talked about the administration.

Michael said, “Thank God for President Trump and Secretary Hegseth. You have two disruptors. People who came in to fix a broken system. And this term that has been taken seriously in every agency.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo