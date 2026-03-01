A Des Moines, Iowa, homeowner shot an alleged intruder Saturday night while officers were en route to the home, according to reports.

KCCI reported that someone called 911 just prior to 11 p.m. to say an alleged intruder had entered the home and was attacking the homeowner. As officers were driving to the home the caller told the 911 dispatcher that the alleged intruder had been shot.

WHO13 noted that “Des Moines Police Department officers arrived and located a person with multiple gunshot injuries inside the residence,” after the homeowner used a handgun.

The alleged intruder was identified as 46-year-old Stannita Wilson. She is charged with 2nd Degree Burglary.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.