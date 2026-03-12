FBI: Old Dominion Gunman Said ‘Allah Akbar’ as He Commenced Attack

Newsmax video from an FBI press conference indicates that the Old Dominion University (ODU) gunman said, “Allah Akbar,” as he commenced his attack.

Earlier on Thursday, Breitbart News cited various reports identifying the ODU shooter as a former National Guardsman who was convicted of supporting ISIS.

The alleged Old Dominion attacker, 36-year-old Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, was arrested on July 3, 2016, “for attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.” In 2017, he was convicted and sentenced to 11 years in prison.

During a Thursday afternoon presser, the FBI made clear that Jalloh said, “Allah Akbar,” as he commenced his attack:

The New York Post noted that Jalloh allegedly entered a classroom in ODU’s Constant Hall, “asked if it was an ROTC class,” then began shooting after being answered in the affirmative. He shot the instructor before being killed by ROTC students.

The FBI indicated that Jalloh was “subdued” and “rendered him no longer alive” by ROTC members in the classroom.

