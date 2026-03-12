MS NOW’s Sanders Townsend on Synagogue Attack: Immigrants Also Feel ‘Under Attack’ by Government

On Thursday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” co-host Symone Sanders Townsend commented on the attack on a synagogue in Michigan by saying that “I think the Jewish community across this country feels under attack. I am not divorcing that from the feeling that there are many other Americans that also feel under attack. The immigrant community in this country feels under attack by its own government.”

While speaking with Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE), Sanders Townsend said, “I just want to take a step back for a second, because the events of today, they are harrowing. I know we do not yet know why the events unfolded in Michigan, but a synagogue was targeted. And I think the Jewish community across this country feels under attack. I am not divorcing that from the feeling that there are many other Americans that also feel under attack. The immigrant community in this country feels under attack by its own government.”

She then asked Coons, “What can you say to folks out there right now who may be listening, watching our program, or listening in their cars or as they’re on the go, and they are concerned, they are anxious, they’re scared?”

