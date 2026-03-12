Gillibrand: Hegseth Should Resign over Iran School Strike

Thursday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) said War Secretary Pete Hegseth should resign over a deadly strike on a girls’ elementary school in Iran.

Host Wolf Blitzer said, “I want to also turn while I have you, Senator, to that devastating bombing of a girls school in southern Iran. According to an ongoing military investigation, the U.S. was responsible and outdated information could be to blame. You’re a member of the Intelligence Committee. You’re briefed on all of this. What information are you receiving about this?”

Gillibrand said, “Well, I have very deep concerns about how this site was targeted. Obviously it was next to naval operations but even in New York Times reporting this morning, they were able to see the site clearly and publicly available data that shows this was clearly a school. So I have very serious questions that I asked in the Armed Services Committee hearing this morning of our top generals asking specifically, how was this location targeted? What tools were used ? Was AI used? What is the oversight responsibility of commanders to make sure these sites aren’t targeted? I want to know what Secretary Hegseth, knew about this targeting. He has undermined the resources that we put aside in the Armed Services to ensure that civilians are not targeted in any military operations. And he has degraded those sets of personnel and resources.”

She added, “I don’t think we have had the oversight and accountability that we are entitled to. We have yet to have an open hearing on the Iran war in the Armed Services Committee. So, I have a great deal of questions, and I think Secretary Hegseth should resign because of this failure.”

