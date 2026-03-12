CNN’s Burnett: Rising Terror Threat Comes After DOGE ‘Chaos’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” host Erin Burnett said that the increased risk of terrorism comes during a time of “so much chaos, of course, after DOGE and other things.”

CNN Senior Law Enforcement Analyst and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe said that there is a heightened threat environment and “It’s been considered, for many, many years, that we might come to the point of hostilities with Iran. And, for that reason, the FBI developed a plan, years ago, of exactly how they would go about assessing the threat climate across the country relative to if hostilities broke out. Well, we’re there. It’s time to take that plan off the shelf and start making sure that we’re doing some of those things that we thought about doing many years ago, contacting sources, reviving old cases, finding people from other — from cases that are over, people who had served their time, and recontacting them. So, this is the sort of activity that we expect, and we hope that the bureau’s engaged in right now. I’m sure they are. And we are likely to see more of this.”

Burnett then said, “Yeah, but it’s time, of course, with so much chaos, of course, after DOGE and other things.”

She added that the Old Dominion shooter was “on the FBI radar for years, … one special agent saying that his ties to ISIS — the shooter’s — kept him up at night.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett