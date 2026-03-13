Person Arrested for Supplying Gun to Old Dominion Shooter

On Friday, the Justice Department charged Kenya Chapman for allegedly selling 36-year-old Mohamed Bailor Jalloh a gun, even though Jalloh had a felony that barred him from gun ownership.

Breitbart News noted that Jalloh was arrested on July 3, 2016, “for attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.” In 2017, he was convicted and sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Jalloh entered a classroom Thursday and asked if the students in it were members of ROTC. When they answered in the affirmative he began shooting and said “Allah Akbar” and he commenced the attack.

The Associated Press noted that the Justice Department alleges that Jalloh got his gun from Chapman, who is now “charged with making a false statement during a firearm purchase and engaging in the business of firearms dealing without a license.”

Chapman allegedly told agents he stole the gun about a year ago and “recently sold it to Jalloh.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.