West Virginia Gov. Signs Bill Expanding Constitutional Carry to 18-20 Year-Olds

West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey (R) signed legislation Thursday which expands the state’s constitutional carry provision to include 18-20 year-olds.

On February 11, 2026, Breitbart News noted that the West Virginia Senate passed legislation to allow 18-20 year-olds to constitutional carry and on February 18, 2026, we reported that the WV House had followed suit.

It was already legal for 18-20 year-olds to open carry handguns in West Virginia, but HB 4106 was being passed to make clear 18-20 year-olds would also be able to concealed carry, all without a permit.

WV News reported Gov. Morrisey signing the bill on Thursday.

They noted that Morrisey’s signature means “adults ages 18 to 20 who are not otherwise prohibited from possessing a firearm may carry a concealed weapon without a license, aligning the state’s concealed carry rules with its existing open carry law.”

The effective date of the new law has not been announced.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.