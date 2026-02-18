West Virginia House Follows Senate’s Lead, Passes Permitless Carry for 18-20 Year-Olds

The West Virginia House of Delegates passed legislation Tuesday to allow 18-20 year-olds to carry handguns concealed for self-defense without a permit.

Breitbart News reported that the West Virginia Senate passed legislation to accomplish the same result last week.

West Virginia Watch noted that the House passed the legislation on a party line vote, with 87 Republicans voting in favor of it.

Republicans have repeatedly pointed out that West Virginia law already allows the open carry of handguns by persons 18-20 years of age, and the new legislation simply means they remain legal even if a coat or sweatshirt covers the firearm.

Delegate Hollis Lewis (D) opposed passage of the legislation, saying, “I can tell you from somebody who has had countless friends murdered, killed, shot at those tender ages, that again, lowering the barrier is not, I don’t think, the answer.”

Lewis added, “And again, we don’t want to infringe on anybody’s constitutional rights, but we need common-sense guardrails in order to stop people from hurting themselves and hurting others.”

