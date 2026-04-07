14 Shot During Weekend in Democrat-Controlled Chicago

At least fourteen people were shot, two of them fatally, during the weekend in Democrat-controlled Chicago, Illinois.

CBS News reported the weekend’s first fatal shooting occurred Friday just after 5:40 p.m. following an argument between a 42-year-old man and another man. The second man pulled a gun and shot the 42-year-old, hitting him multiple times.

The 42-year-old was transported to a hospital, where he died.

The weekend’s second fatal shooting occurred at 11:40 p.m. Saturday “in the area of the 5100 block of West Chicago Avenue.” Officers responded to the sound of gunfire and a found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound to his head. The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

NBC Chicago noted that shootings surged in the Windy City during February and March, especially in one particular week: “[T]here were 32 shootings in the city between March 23 and March 29.”

Shootings in Chicago in March were up 15 percent over March of 2025.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.