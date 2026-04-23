Connecticut state Rep. Bob Godfrey (D) spoke in favor of banning firearms that are “too easily converted into semi or even fully automated weapons.”

Godfrey was defending the convertible pistol ban, aka, the Glock ban, which the Connecticut House passed on Wednesday.

CT Mirror reported that the ban “passed by a vote of 86-64, with all the House Republicans and 15 Democrats voting in opposition.”

The Mirror noted that Godfrey defended the bill as it moved through the House. He admitted that Connecticut citizens have a right to own firearms for self-defense but hedged that admission by saying the state’s legislature has the ability to define which firearms constitute “defensive weapons.”

Subsequently, Godfrey favored banning Glock, Glock-clones, and other pistols described by the Connecticut legislation as “convertible.”

Godfrey said, “We’re just saying you can’t have manufacturers of these guns bring them into the state if they’re too easily converted in semi or even fully automated weapons.”

He did not define “automated” weapons.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.