University of Missouri Running Back Undergoes Surgery After Being Shot

University of Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy underwent surgery Sunday after being shot early that morning at a concert in Mississippi.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reported that details on the shooting are scant but that Hardy was in stable condition following surgery.

On Monday, ESPN college football senior writer Pete Thamel noted, “Per an ESPN source, there’s optimism that Ahmad Hardy will play football again. How quickly he can return and the impact isn’t known. He’s alert today and moving around.”

CNN pointed out that Hardy “ran for 1,649 yards and scored 16 touchdowns for the Tigers last season in his first season in Columbia after running for 1,351 yards and 13 touchdowns in his one season at ULM [University of Louisiana-Monroe].”

Hardy was “a first-team All-SEC player for the 2025 season.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.