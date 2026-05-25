Chicago Police Chief Faces Felony Charges for Allegedly Selling Crime Guns

Chicago police chief Earl D. Mayo faces felony charges over accusations that he sold guns from police investigations to a pawn shop in Indiana.

According t0 the Chicago Tribune, “[Forty-five-year-old] Mayo… faces seven felonies including two theft counts, two official misconduct counts, one attempted obstruction of justice count, and two counts of unlawful possession of anabolic steroids.”

He is also facing a misdemeanor charge for theft.

ABC 7 reported that Mayo was arrested in Clark County, Ohio, Friday.

Mayo’s father is Jerry Williams, an Indiana State Police Major and candidate for sheriff of Lake County, Indiana.

Williams released a statement after Mayo’s arrest, saying in part:

My wife and I and our family are deeply concerned over recent information regarding our son, Earl Mayo, chief of the New Chicago Police Department. We raised all of our children with love, guidance, and a strong foundation of values. We’ve always held our children to higher standards, as we have ourselves. We have very little information about this incident at this time. We are aware there are allegations that are troubling, and we struggle to reconcile them with the values we worked so hard to instill in all of our children and grandchildren.

Williams added, “If it is ultimately established that Earl engaged in the conduct alleged by the government, then he must and should accept responsibility for his actions and face the consequences.”

Tanika Roshawn Borders faces charges related to allegedly assisting Mayo.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.